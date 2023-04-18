HDFC MF’s three Index Schemes NFO closes today1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
- HDFC MF launched--HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund, and HDFC NIFTY Small-cap 250 Index Fund.
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) launched three index schemes recently. The three investment schemes will allow investors to diversify their portfolios to large, mid, and small-cap segments.
The mutual fund company launched--HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund, and HDFC NIFTY Small-cap 250 Index Fund.
The new fund offer (NFO) will close today (18 April). According to HDFC AMC's official statement, the minimum subscription amount was ₹100. There are no entry and exit loads. The schemes offer both regular and direct plans, but only growth options. There are no dividend options.
The HDFC MF's NFO was opened for public subscription on 6 April. The three schemes will be managed by Nirman Morakhia and Arun Agarwal.
Suitable for investors with low-risk appetite.
The scheme involves no ‘entry load’ or ‘exit load’. Hence, investors do not need to pay anything to make investments under the scheme or exit from the scheme.
Suitable for those who want to invest in securities that are covered by the underlying Index.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd eported a 3% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹369.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.
The company had posted a PAT of ₹359.7 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
The asset management company's total expenses grew 8% to ₹162.2 crore. The company's average asset under management (AAUM) stood at ₹4.45 lakh crore as of December 2022 against ₹4.47 lakh crore a year earlier.
HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) is an investment manager for HDFC Mutual Fund. The Mutual Fund was incorporated under the Companies Act 1956, on 10th December 1999 and got its approval to function as an AMC by SEBI on 3rd July 2000. It has other SEBI licenses viz. PMS / AIF.
