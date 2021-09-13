HDFC MF to launch its first international fund, tracking MSCI World Index

The historical returns of the MSCI World and Nifty have also diverged over different time periods. Over the past five years, the MSCI World in dollar terms delivered 14.3% compared with 11.8% on the Nifty 50. However, over a 20-year time frame, the Nifty beat MSCI World with a 13.4% return compared with 7.4% on the MSCI World. Over all time periods, however, the Nifty has had a higher standard deviation than the MSCI World, implying that investing in both indices could reduce the volatility of your portfolio. If you look at daily rolling returns that adjust for different start and end dates, the MSCI World Index has given a return of 10.3% CAGR over the past 10 years in rupee terms. “A fund that tracks multiple developed markets is a good option for Indian investors. At present numerous schemes track just a single market so this new launch will offer better diversification," said Tarun Birani, founder and director, TBNG Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

