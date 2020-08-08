HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunites, largest mid cap mutual fund. Here's is how it invests

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunites Fund managing assets worth ₹20,544 crore is the largest scheme in the mid cap mutual fund category. The scheme is the fourth largest among the actively managed equity mutual fund schemes. The scheme was launched in June 2007. It has been managed by Chirag Stelvad since the launch. The scheme invests over 33% of the AUM in top 10 holdings.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund's top five holdings include Balkrishna Industries (5.24%), Aarti Industries (4.31%), Ipca Laboratories (3.40%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance (3.15%) and Trent (3.15%). The data is as on July 31.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund's top five holdings include Balkrishna Industries (5.24%), Aarti Industries (4.31%), Ipca Laboratories (3.40%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance (3.15%) and Trent (3.15%). The data is as on July 31.

The biggest mid cap mutual fund scheme has 13.67% of its portfolio invested in auto ancilliaries, 12% in pharma sector, 10.65% in finance companies, 10.52% in consumer durables and 9.62% in chemicals.

Sebi defines a mid cap mutual fund as an open-ended scheme that invests at least 65% of its assets in equity and equity related instruments of mid cap companies. Mid cap companies are defined as 101st-250th companies in terms of full market capitalization.

Performance of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund fell in the third quartile in three out of last six years on the basis of returns in the category. Year-to date, the scheme has given -4.50% returns and stood in the third quartile.

The scheme has given 3.54% in the last one year, -0.77% in the last three years and 6.10% in the last five years. The scheme has generated 13.28% annualised returns since its inception.

According to Morningstar, the scheme has under performed its category average with lower alpha generation in the last three years. In last five years, the scheme has generated an alpha higher than its category.