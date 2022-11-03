HDFC MF announces HDFC Nifty IT ETF, HDFC Nifty Private Bank ETF. Details here1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 01:56 PM IST
- The captioned NFOs opened on October 28, 2022, and will close on November 9, 2022
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd., investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has announced the launch of two funds – HDFC Nifty IT ETF and HDFC Nifty Private Bank ETF, in order to expand their suite of “HDFC MF Index Solutions", which HDFC Mutual Fund has been managing for the past 20 years.