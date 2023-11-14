HDFC Mutual Fund captures the unbreakable bond on Children's Day
HDFC Mutual Fund's Children's Day campaign emphasises the importance of financial planning and introduces the hashtag #ZindagiKeLiyeSIP
In celebration of Children's Day, HDFC Mutual Fund unveils a heartfelt campaign capturing the essence of the unbreakable bond between children and parents. The campaign, showcased through a video, draws parallels between the enduring trust shared by parents and their children and the concept of Systematic Investment Plans (SIP).