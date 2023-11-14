HDFC Mutual Fund captures the unbreakable bond on Children's Day

In celebration of Children's Day, HDFC Mutual Fund unveils a heartfelt campaign capturing the essence of the unbreakable bond between children and parents. The campaign, showcased through a video, draws parallels between the enduring trust shared by parents and their children and the concept of Systematic Investment Plans (SIP).

The video beautifully illustrates how a parent's relationship with their child mirrors the consistency and reliability of an SIP, emphasizing the long-term commitment and nurturing aspect. HDFC Mutual Fund aims to evoke emotions and highlight the significance of financial planning for life's milestones through this heart-warming narrative.

Encouraging the audience to embark on a journey of financial security, the campaign introduces the hashtag #ZindagiKeLiyeSIP. This hashtag reflects the campaign's core message of using SIPs as a tool to invest not just in financial goals but also in the well-being and future of loved ones.

As HDFC Mutual Fund continues to inspire individuals to plan for their #ZindagiKeLiyeSIP, the campaign stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to fostering meaningful connections and securing a better tomorrow for families.

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

On this day, several activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day, and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary is National Children's Day.

