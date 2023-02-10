HDFC MF launches 3 new ETF funds with exposure to large, mid, smallcap segments. Details here
- Open-ended schemes replicating/tracking the S&P BSE 500 Index, NIFTY Midcap 150 Index & NIFTY Smallcap 250 Index respectively
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd (AMC), investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF) recently announced the launch of three new exchange traded fund (ETF) schemes – HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF, HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 ETF & HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF.
