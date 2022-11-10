HDFC Mutual Fund launches business cycle fund

Baijal said, “We have observed business cycles across history, and how they impact fundamentals. India is expected to be among the fastest growing large economies, and strong fundamentals hold us in good stead in a global environment of rising risks. Factors such as improving health of the banking and real estate sector, increasing investments by corporates bode well for equities over medium to long term. We believe that investing in the business cycle fund could be a good allocation strategy and the fund could be held by investors for long periods of time."