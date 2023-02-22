HDFC Mutual Fund's new MNC fund to invest in multinational companies
- HDFC MNC Fund's NFO opened on February 17, 2023 and closes on March 03, 2023
HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has announced the launch of HDFC MNC Fund, which will invest predominantly in MNCs (Multi-National Companies) across sectors and market cap segment. The NFO opened on February 17, 2023 and will close on March 03, 2023.
