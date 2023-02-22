HDFC Mutual Fund's new MNC fund to invest in multinational companies

Commenting on HDFC MNC Fund, Rahul Baijal, who is the Fund Manager of this Scheme, said, “ MNCs have historically had good corporate governance, strong business models and attractive financial metrics. Also, they have had an attractive wealth creation track record over longer time frames. Further, they have exhibited better resilience during market downswings. This, along with potential diversification benefits arising out of a low overlap with broader market, does create an investment case for investing in MNCs through HDFC MNC Fund."