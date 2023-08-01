HDFC Mutual Fund launches new fund offer (NFO). Details here

HDFC Mutual Fund launches new fund offer (NFO). Details here2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST
HDFC Asset Management has launched the HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund, which will invest in companies in the transportation and logistics sector. The fund aims to create a diversified portfolio with a preference for companies that are leaders in their respective segments
Mumbai: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd (HDFC AMC), investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has launched HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund which plans to invest in companies that are at the forefront of the dynamic Transportation and Logistics sector.
