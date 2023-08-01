HDFC Mutual Fund launches new fund offer (NFO). Details here

Mumbai: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd (HDFC AMC), investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has launched HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund which plans to invest in companies that are at the forefront of the dynamic Transportation and Logistics sector.

It aims to capitalise on a wide array of opportunities across automotive, shipping & ports, railways, airports & airlines, e-commerce, road/rails/air cargos, supply chain/warehousing, etc under the Transportation and Logistics theme. The captioned NFO opened on July 28, 2023, and will close on August 11, 2023.

HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund offer investors a compelling opportunity to invest in a theme that can drive the future of India. The Fund aims to create a diversified portfolio with a flexi-cap market approach. The Stock selection will have a preference for companies that are leaders/which have the potential to become market leaders in their respective segments. It will also look for companies that have the potential to benefit from evolving landscape in transportation and logistics theme.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited said, “We are pleased to introduce the HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund to our investors. At HDFC Mutual Fund, we have always endeavoured to be a one-stop solution for varied financial goals and have delivered a wide array of opportunities through our diverse product bouquet. HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund becomes the latest spoke in our product offering wheel.

The scheme will be managed by Priya Ranjan, Fund Manager & Senior Equity Analyst, Dealing & Investments, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited who collectively has over 15 years of experience in Equity Research said, “India’s Transportation and Logistics theme is poised for multi-decadal growth, with multiple drivers in the form of young population, rising disposable income, the trend of premiumisation, government focus on manufacturing, exports potential, focus on safety and decarbonisation, emphasis on transport modernisation etc. HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund presents investors a viable investment avenue to participate in the growth story of this theme"

The core of the portfolio (at least 80%) will focus on stocks representing the Transportation and Logistics theme. HDFC Mutual Fund will prioritize companies that are leaders or have the potential to become market leaders in their respective segments, poised to benefit from the evolving landscape in transportation and logistics. With exposure to globally competitive domestic and MNC companies boasting a long track record and healthy balance sheet, this fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in multiple sub-segment leaders across the manufacturing (auto and transport equipment) and services sectors (logistics and aviation).

