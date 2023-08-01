HDFC Mutual Fund launches new fund offer (NFO). Details here

The core of the portfolio (at least 80%) will focus on stocks representing the Transportation and Logistics theme. HDFC Mutual Fund will prioritize companies that are leaders or have the potential to become market leaders in their respective segments, poised to benefit from the evolving landscape in transportation and logistics. With exposure to globally competitive domestic and MNC companies boasting a long track record and healthy balance sheet, this fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in multiple sub-segment leaders across the manufacturing (auto and transport equipment) and services sectors (logistics and aviation).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}