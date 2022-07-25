HDFC Mutual Fund launches Nifty Next 50 ETF, Nifty 100 ETF

“HDFC AMC has been one of the oldest players in index solutions with proven capability, giving us a definite edge…The launch of these two funds is part of our endeavour to expand our offerings under ‘HDFC MF Index Solutions’, and provide exposure to customers to India’s large cap companies that have the ability of delivering competitive risk-adjusted returns," said Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}