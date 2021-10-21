HDFC Mutual Fund launches Nifty Next 50 index fund

Krishan Kumar Daga, senior fund manager, HDFC AMC, said, “Nifty Next 50 Index has favourable risk-reward ratio compared with Nifty 50 Index. Nifty Next 50 has outperformed Nifty 50 Index over 19-year period ended 30 September. Out of 75 stocks that were included in Nifty 50 index during January 2002–March 2021, about 51 stocks were from Nifty Next 50 Index. Thus, the fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in basket of tomorrow’s potential Nifty 50 companies."