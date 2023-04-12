HDFC Mutual Fund launches schemes for large, mid and small-cap segments2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:12 PM IST
HDFC Mutual Fund announces HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 Index Fund
HDFC Mutual has launched its three new mutual fund schemes, ie HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund and HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 Index Fund. The three investment schemes allow investors to diversify their portfolio to large, mid and small-cap segments.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×