HDFC Mutual has launched its three new mutual fund schemes, ie HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund and HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 Index Fund. The three investment schemes allow investors to diversify their portfolio to large, mid and small-cap segments.

These schemes opened for public subscription on April 6,2023 and will close on April 18, 2023. These schemes are suitable for the investors with low risk appetite and who are looking to diversify their portfolio.

The three index will help investors in getting exposure to all three market cap segments.

Commenting on the launch, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. said, “With our ‘Investor first’ approach in mind, HDFC Mutual Fund continues to offer varied investment solutions to the investors. We are one of the pioneers in the passive funds space with over 20-years of experience. We are further expanding our product bouquet with the launch of these three new Index Funds. These funds will allow investors to participate in the India growth story while diversifying across market caps."

Key features of the new HDFC mutual funds scheme

-Suitable for investors with low risk appetite.

-Investors who are looking for returns that are commensurate (before

fees and expenses) with the performance of the underlying index [S&P BSE 500 Index (TRI),NIFTY Midcap 150 Index (TRI), NIFTY Smallcap 250 Index (TRI) respectively) over long term, subject to tracking error.

- Good option for those who want to invest in securities that are covered by the underlying Index.

-The scheme involves no ‘entry load’ or ‘exit load’. This means, that investors have no need to pay anything to make investments under the scheme or exit from the scheme.

About HDFC AMC

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) is an investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund. The Mutual Fund was incroporated under the Companies Act 1956, on 10th December 1999 and got its approval to function as an AMC by SEBI on 3rd July 2000. It has other SEBI licenses viz. PMS / AIF.

The asset management firm also run several other diversified asset class mix in the equity market. The company operates a vast network of branches along with a diversified distribution network consisiting of banks, financial advisors, and national distributors.