HDFC Mutual Fund launches schemes for large, mid and small-cap segments

Commenting on the launch, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. said, “With our ‘Investor first’ approach in mind, HDFC Mutual Fund continues to offer varied investment solutions to the investors. We are one of the pioneers in the passive funds space with over 20-years of experience. We are further expanding our product bouquet with the launch of these three new Index Funds. These funds will allow investors to participate in the India growth story while diversifying across market caps."