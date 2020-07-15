HDFC Mutual Fund’s Prashant Jain’s love for public sector stocks is evident in the AMC’s june purchases. Three out of top five stocks bought in June are PSUs. HDFC Mutual Fund, the second largest AMC of the country manages assets worth ₹3.53 lakh crore as on June 30. The mutual fund house lost its top position in terms of assets under management to SBI Mutual Fund in January this year.

The fund house was holding assets worth R 3.83 lakh crore in December last year.

HDFC Mutual Fund stocked 207 lakh shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals, 151 shares of REC and 94 lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation in June. Here are the top five purchases and top five shares sold by the AMC in June. of the AMC

Top 5 buys of HDFC Mutual Fund (No. of shares)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. 20,702,589

REC Ltd. 15,167,000

Vodafone Idea Ltd. 11,200,000

Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd. 9,496,903

Reliance Industries Ltd (Partly Paid up) 8,411,289





Top 5 sells of HDFC Mutual Fund (No. of shares)

The Federal Bank Ltd. 17,098,317

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. 10,841,267

ITC Ltd. 6,854,740

GAIL (India) Ltd. 6,836,330

SH Kelkar & Co Ltd. 6,537,420

(Data source: Dolat Capital Research)

According to Value Research, an independent research platform, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, HDFC Equity Fund and HDFC Top 100 Fund are the largest equity schemes of the fund house, managing assets worth ₹19,939 crore, ₹18,495 crore and ₹15,482 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via