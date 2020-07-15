HDFC Mutual Fund's Prashant Jain’s love for PSUs evident in June purchases

HDFC Mutual Fund’s Prashant Jain’s love for public sector stocks is evident in the AMC’s june purchases. Three out of top five stocks bought in June are PSUs. HDFC Mutual Fund, the second largest AMC of the country manages assets worth ₹3.53 lakh crore as on June 30. The mutual fund house lost its top position in terms of assets under management to SBI Mutual Fund in January this year.
HDFC Mutual Fund’s Prashant Jain’s love for public sector stocks is evident in the AMC’s june purchases. Three out of top five stocks bought in June are PSUs. HDFC Mutual Fund, the second largest AMC of the country manages assets worth ₹3.53 lakh crore as on June 30. The mutual fund house lost its top position in terms of assets under management to SBI Mutual Fund in January this year.
The fund house was holding assets worth R 3.83 lakh crore in December last year.
The fund house was holding assets worth R 3.83 lakh crore in December last year.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
HDFC Mutual Fund stocked 207 lakh shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals, 151 shares of REC and 94 lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation in June. Here are the top five purchases and top five shares sold by the AMC in June. of the AMC
Top 5 buys of HDFC Mutual Fund (No. of shares)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. 20,702,589
Vodafone Idea Ltd. 11,200,000
Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd. 9,496,903
Reliance Industries Ltd (Partly Paid up) 8,411,289
Top 5 sells of HDFC Mutual Fund (No. of shares)
The Federal Bank Ltd. 17,098,317
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. 10,841,267
GAIL (India) Ltd. 6,836,330
SH Kelkar & Co Ltd. 6,537,420
(Data source: Dolat Capital Research)
According to Value Research, an independent research platform, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, HDFC Equity Fund and HDFC Top 100 Fund are the largest equity schemes of the fund house, managing assets worth ₹19,939 crore, ₹18,495 crore and ₹15,482 crore.