NEW DELHI: Broking house HDFC Securities has launched HDFC Money, a robo-advisory investment platform that will offer mutual fund schemes and other financial products without the need of a demat account.

Apart from mutual funds, one can also manage other aspects of finances such as accessing, managing, and tracking portfolios, starting goal planning, insurance planning, creating e-Wills, and managing or filing taxes.

Abhishek Mehrotra CFA, head of investment products at HDFC Securities, said, “Goal-based Investing is something one can’t overlook. The basic objective of investing is to achieve a financial goal, which could be as simple as holiday trip to a complex retirement planning or child education / marriage."

“HDFC Money, backed by inputs from a highly experienced team, curates via robo-advisory the best of the best mutual funds that exist in this exhaustive market as per the declared risk profile of the customer. These eventually help the investor in navigating through their investment decisions," Mehrotra added.

According to the company, HDFC Money will help investors to plan and execute with a more defined objective keeping risk and tenure in consideration.

It starts with the customer identifying and specifying his/her goal and the expected outcome over certain time frame with a defined risk appetite. The plan takes into consideration the mode of investment i.e. lump sum or staggered or a combination over the period to achieve the desired goal.

Customers are on-boarded by completing basic know you customer (KYC) documentation digitally and the platform charges NIL account opening or maintenance charges.

On the platform, customers can get funds of their choice and reports about the fund performance history, fund manager and other information as last disclosed asset allocation, top sector and stock holding.

The e-Will facility, which starts at ₹1,500, will help in creation of a Will about the distribution of wealth and other assets.

Moreover, e-tax returns can be filed conveniently through HDFC Money, either by self or through a chartered accountant. As per requirements, one can select any tax-related services ranging from basic self e-Filing, CA-assisted e-filing, CA-assisted with capital gains, NRI tax returns, tax query to tax rectification/IT notice.