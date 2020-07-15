Here's what SBI Mutual Fund, largest AMC bought and sold last month

Equity mutual funds saw a considerable fall in the net inflows in June which were the lowest in over four years. The net inflows stood at ₹241 crore. The experts blame the ongoing pandemic covid19 and abnormal market movements for the bleak inflows in equities. An unpredictable investor mood and weird market movements makes it even more exciting to see how SBI Mutual Fund, the biggest mutual fund house of the country invested its investors’ money.

SBI Mutual Fund, the largest mutual fund house in the country manages average assets worth ₹3,64,916 crore as on June 30. The AMC jumped from the third spot at the end of December last year to become the biggest AMC AUM wise in January.

Here’s what SBI Mutual Fund bought and sold in June.

Top 5 buys of SBI Mutual Fund (No. of shares)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. 43,138,590

NHPC Ltd. 13,833,403

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 9,405,399

HCL Technologies Ltd. 9,345,008

Bharti Airtel Ltd. 7,651,267





Top 5 sells of SBI Mutual Fund (No. of shares)

State Bank Of India 11,036,474

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. 9,689,166

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. 8,695,917

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. 7,600,800

NTPC Ltd. 7,116,800

(Source: Dolat Capital Research)

﻿

SBI Mutual Fund made their new entry into Andhra Paper. It bought 3,126,300 shares in June.

The biggest equity schemes of SBI Mutual Fund are their index schemes namely, SBI ETF Nifty 50 and SBI ETF Sensex holding assets worth ₹67,765 crore and ₹26,642 crore respectively. SBI Bluechip, their large cap fund is the third biggest fund of the AMC. The scheme manages AUM of ₹20,783 crore.

Going by the data from Value Research, SBI ETF Nifty 50 and SBI ETF Snsex are the two biggest schemes in the large cap category. SBI Bluechip is the fourth largest.

Invest in SBI MF scheme through WhatsApp

SBI Mutual Fund now allows to invest and perform several non-financial transactions through WhatsApp. Investors can save the number -98336 57657 in their mobile phone and send a ‘Hi’ to start the conversation. The Whats App bot will then take it forward.

