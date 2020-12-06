High outflows, low inflows are reasons for MFs pulling out of equities: experts

Mutual funds pulled out ₹30,760 crore from equities in November on profit booking, continuing the trend for six months straight. This has taken the total outflow to over ₹68,400 crore since June.

"There are two key reasons for this," said Vidya Bala, co-founder of PrimeInvestor.in.

Bala explains, the inflows have not grown, thanks to the Covid-driven income hits to individuals. "Second, the market highs have also caused investors to book profits in equity funds as seen by the surge in outflow this month compared with previous months," she adds.

Kalpen Parekh, President of DSP Investment Managers, explains the trend as nothing new. He comments, "past three cycles have shown that investors are always anxious after seeing large fall in NAV and quick bounce back. We have witnessed the same in 2000, 2008 and now 2020."

After 30 to 50% fall and then sharp bounce back, investors generally do take the money out. Adding to the thought, Parekh said, "This time other reasons could also be theneed for cash flows or change in cash flows because of economic uncertainty."

We expect this situation to continue until such time the market sees a correction, Bala adds.

As per Sebi data, MFs withdrew ₹14,492 crore in October, ₹4,134 crore in September, ₹9,213 crore in August, ₹9,195 crore in July and ₹612 crore in June.

Parekh reiterates, such testing times teach us great investment lessons. "This teaches us that ability to digest sharp volatility - even if it’s once in ten years - is very low and hence need for prudent asset allocation," Parekh concludes.









