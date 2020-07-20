How advisers dealt with crisis-hit clients

“This was a tough one, clients had to be educated about what liquidating a fund meant, what are segregated portfolios and how money is not lost, but liquidity has been hindered and that the pro-rata amount will be auto redeemed as the underlying securities of the portfolio mature or when any payout or dividend is received," said Deepali Sen, a certified financial planner and founder of Srujan Financial Advisors LLP. “Some clients were adamant about stopping SIPs in Franklin’s equity funds, and we ultimately respected their free will and went ahead," she added.