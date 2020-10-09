How can thematic index mutual funds add value to your portfolio?

In the current scenario, the healthcare sector provides such a compelling opportunity. The theme has seen underperformance in the last five years but has the potential to generate reasonably good performance in the near future. Further, mean reversion in the sector is now becoming visible. Valuations are reasonable and growth opportunity in the sector is attractive in the long run given structural tailwinds like rising healthcare awareness, increasing instances of lifestyle disease, introduction of newer treatments,etc. A healthcare index fund would be ideal in such a scenario as it can provide low cost and undiluted exposure to the healthcare theme. Few funds may even capture global exposure which is currently missing in many active funds, butis integral in a theme like healthcare where markets like the US are instrumental in driving innovation and healthcare spends.