How concentrated is your mutual fund scheme?

1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2020, 11:28 PM IST Livemint

  • Diversified funds, too, can hold a concentration of their larger holdings and a much more diversified portfolio among the smaller holdings
  • Here is a list of funds with the highest concentration of top 10 holdings

Most mutual fund schemes diversify across stocks and sectors. But sometimes managers follow a concentrated strategy either due to a scheme’s mandate or because of the manager’s style. If these stock prices go up, the net asset value tends to rise sharply. But a concentrated portfolio can also backfire if the strategy goes wrong. Diversified funds, too, can hold a concentration of their larger holdings and a much more diversified portfolio among the smaller holdings.

Graphic: Satish Sharma/Mint
Graphic: Satish Sharma/Mint

