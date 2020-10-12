How concentrated is your mutual fund scheme?1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
Diversified funds, too, can hold a concentration of their larger holdings and a much more diversified portfolio among the smaller holdings
Most mutual fund schemes diversify across stocks and sectors. But sometimes managers follow a concentrated strategy either due to a scheme’s mandate or because of the manager’s style. If these stock prices go up, the net asset value tends to rise sharply. But a concentrated portfolio can also backfire if the strategy goes wrong. Diversified funds, too, can hold a concentration of their larger holdings and a much more diversified portfolio among the smaller holdings.
Here is a list of funds with the highest concentration of top 10 holdings (data from valueresearchonline.com).
