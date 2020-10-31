An ESG Portfolio is a specialised portfolio and selecting an ESG based index over pure large-cap enhances the return, lowers the portfolio volatility and drawdown. Generally conventional investing focuses on financial parameters. However more recently it has started incorporating corporate governance risk to certain extent into investment framework. Focus on governance and other two factors of ESG i.e. Environment and Social will reduce the company specific risk in the portfolio. By doing Sustainable investing, investor creates the incentive for companies to adopt sustainable business model, generates long term wealth along with positive impact on the society. ESG investing has generated more wealth compared to their plain vanilla peers due to lower downside risk, increased productivity, better image, higher valuation premium. Europe and US which accounts for more than 70% of total sustainable assets have documented that the ESG integrated funds have outperformed their traditional counter-part.