How  India’s entry in global bond indices will help

Specified central government securities will be accessible by non-resident investors without curbs, the finance minister had said in the 2020 budget speech. In March 2020, the Reserve Bank of India opened up a window notified as the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) under which ‘specified securities’ would remain qualified for invest-ment under FAR until maturity. All new issuances of government securities of 5 year, 10 year, and 30 year tenors from FY21 will also qualify for investment under FAR as ‘specified securities’.