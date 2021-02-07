How many funds should you add to your MF portfolio?

Then there is the second category of investors who thinks that if they invest in 10 to 15 equity funds (or any other fund category) or even more, then they are diversified. That is not diversification because the asset class is still the same – equity (or fund category you chose). Diversification is investing in 4 different ways that will work differently. The same logic of portfolio diversification works here.

