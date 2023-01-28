How much did mutual funds invest in Adani shares?3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:58 PM IST
- ₹25,000 crore equity MF exposure to group; In Ambuja, ACC, MFs hold 7-8% of market cap
Mumbai: Since 24 January 2022, when the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research issued its report alleging ‘stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme’, Adani Group stocks have lost ₹3.2 trillion of their market capitalization. The group has strongly dismissed the allegations made by Hindenburg as ‘baseless’ and ‘malicious’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×