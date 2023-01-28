How much did mutual funds invest in Adani shares?

Ambuja Cements, which was recently acquired by Adani Group, had the largest MF exposure at ₹7,922 crore. This was followed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ( ₹7,786 crore), Adani Enterprises ( ₹4,549 core) and ACC ( ₹3,662 crore). Mutual funds don’t have much equity exposure to the other five Adani Group companies (these five companies together accounted for ₹1,300 crore of equity MF exposure).