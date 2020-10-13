Home >Mutual Funds >News >How much tax do you pay on your bond investments?
In a bid to clean up election funding, the government had in January introduced electoral bonds that can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India and used to donate money to political parties. Photo: iStockphoto
In a bid to clean up election funding, the government had in January introduced electoral bonds that can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India and used to donate money to political parties. Photo: iStockphoto

How much tax do you pay on your bond investments?

1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 09:47 PM IST Livemint

  • Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benefits, coupon rates, and lock-ins
  • Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing

All portfolios should be diversified between equity and debt so that the overall risk is controlled. Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benefits, coupon rates, and lock-ins. Some types of bonds offer taxation benefits, and some have coupon rates higher than fixed deposit rates. Yet others can be invested in to avoid paying long-term capital gains tax. While you need to hold some till maturity to avail tax benefit, you may have to pay tax on some if you hold till maturity. Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing.

Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing
View Full Image
Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Avendus Wealth Management’s MD & CEO Nitin Singh

‘Mutual funds continue to do better on post-tax basis’: Avendus’ Nitin Singh

12 Oct 2020
Gold bonds: The minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold.

Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription: 10 things to know

2 min read . 08:31 AM IST
SBI online banking services hit. (Mint)

SBI core banking system impacted by connectivity issues, ATMs working

2 min read . 12:47 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout