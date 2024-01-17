How multi-cap mutual funds help you construct an ideal portfolio
Investors explore multi-cap mutual funds for a diversified investment approach to navigate market cap volatility
In light of the volatile nature of market caps, which has demonstrated both resilience against inflation and fluctuations in valuation, investors often find themselves in a perpetual state of confusion. This uncertainty prompts many to explore the advantages of multi-cap mutual funds, seeking a diversified investment approach that can potentially navigate the challenges posed by market cap volatility.