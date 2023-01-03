How safe are your investments?1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:45 PM IST
On 11 November, FTX, the third largest crypto exchange in the world at that point of time, went bankrupt
On 11 November, FTX, the third largest crypto exchange in the world at that point of time, went bankrupt
On 11 November, FTX, the third largest crypto exchange in the world at that point of time, went bankrupt. This led to many investors in the rich world, particularly the US, waking up to investing risks that they had never thought about before.