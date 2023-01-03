How safe are your investments?

First and foremost, the legal status of cryptos is still not clear in India. Second, it is worth remembering that cryptos are a synthetic risk which allow you to speculate—there is no underlying asset. When one invests in a stock, one is betting on the fact that the earnings of the underlying company will go up in the time to come and that will lead to a higher price. Similarly, when one invests in a gold ETF, the bet is that gold prices will go up. This logic does not apply to cryptos and is their biggest risk given that cryptos don’t derive any value from an underlying asset.