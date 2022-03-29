How to benefit from the housing turnaround story

Since the offering will invest minimum 80% of its corpus in equity related instruments, as per taxation norms it will qualify as an equity oriented scheme. As a result, your investments will be considered as long term if it is sold after one year. The profits made on such an investment gets taxed at zero rate for initial profit of Rs. 1 lakh. Beyond this threshold, it gets taxed at a flat rate of 10%. If the units are sold before one year, profits are treated as short term capital gain and will get taxed at a flat rate of 15%. Also, there is an exit load of 1% if the holdings are sold before completion of one year, thus reducing your effective returns.