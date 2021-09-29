NEW DELHI: If you have created your login details for MFCentral and now want to change the mobile number and email ID, you can do it easily. The newly launched website by CAMS and KFin Technologies offers improved experience for mutual fund services.

The MFCentral website helps download all your investments details. A consolidated account statement can be downloaded by visiting the website.

MFCentral is a collective work of CAMS and KFin Technologies, the MF Registrar and Transfer Agents associated with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Here are the steps to change your mobile number and email address in MFCentral:

Step 1: Visit the MFCentral website (mfcentral.in) and sign in to your account by entering your PAN, PAN Exempt Investor Category (PEKRN) and password. You can also sign in with the help of One Time Password (OTP). You only need to enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and mobile number to log in to view your entire investment details under one roof.

Step 2: Every time you sign in to your MFCentral account, the portal will ask you to enter an answer to one of the security questions you mentioned while signing up, so keep them ready

Step 3: Once you have signed in, you will need to click on the 'service request' tab. You can view the tab on the left of the screen. Click on it and proceed further. Also note that for security reasons, service requests will only be accepted for folios registered with MFCentral.

Step 4: Now see you can various options wherein you can visit and change the details whatever you would like to update. To change email ID and registered mobile number, click on tabs two and three respectively.

Step 5: The new number can be activated via One Time Password (OTP) authentication. Also, the new number will get changed across all folios. Similarly, once you add the new email ID in the portal, you need to verify it by visiting your email account.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.