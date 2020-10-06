How to choose the right hybrid mutual fund

Why I say fund management and not fund manager is because most funds here are run on price to earnings (P/E) or price-to book (P/B) models. These ratios inherently tell you how ‘expensive’ the market is and therefore what component of equity should be maintained in the portfolio. There can be an inherent disadvantage when you work on these ratios. They are unable to catch a trend as the model continuously tells you that the markets are expensive and to be under allocated in equity. To overcome this limitation, a few fund houses have built in valuation-based models. While most funds do have arbitrage as a component of their equity related dispensation, those as HDFC have chosen not to do so. The ones who chose not to have an arbitrage play tend to be as risky as aggressive hybrid funds.