How to diversity and reduce concentration risk in passive investments

As the weightage assigned differs under Nifty 50 Index and Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index, investors can diversify their investments in the broader market. In the Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index case, there is no company-specific concentration risk as the weights assigned are equal among all the names. For example, under Nifty 50 index, HDFC and Reliance account for 20% weight, while in case of Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index, the weight is reduced to 4%. Furthermore, sector concentration risk too is reduced in an equal weight index. For example, financial services account for 37% of the Nifty 50 index, whereas the weight is reduced to 23.3% in the case of an equal weight index. This reduced concentration risk helps lower volatility while offering a diversified passive portfolio.