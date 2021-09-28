With the help of MFCentral, you can fetch all your investments—made across statement of account format and demat—in a consolidated list.

You must also know that you aren’t required to open a new account. You only need to enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and mobile number to log in to view your entire investment details under one roof. In this piece, we explain how you can download Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) from MFCentral.

MFCentral is a collective work of CAMS and KFin Technologies, the MF Registrar and Transfer Agents associated with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The new MFCentral website came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed RTAs to make a platform for MF transactions.

Here are the steps to follow to download your CAS:

# You need to sign up for the MFCentral account by entering your PAN and registered mobile number.

# Once you have created an account, you need to sign in to your account by entering PAN or PAN Exempt Investor Category (PEKRN) and password. You can also sign in with the help of One Time Password (OTP).

# Every time you sign in to your MFCentral account, the portal will ask you to enter an answer to one of the security questions you mentioned while signing up. Hence, it would be best if you memorized the answers while entering answers to the security questions.

# Once you have signed in, you will see a tab named CAS towards the right bottom. Click on it and proceed further.

# You can view your CAS summary. Now download the CAS by directly clicking on the ‘download' tab below. You can also download detailed CAS, which includes transaction listing.

# To download the detailed CAS, you need to specify the period, that is, the financial year for which you want to download the CAS. Click on submit and proceed further. You must note that you can download CAS only 30 mins after the submission of the request. Also, demat holdings are updated once a week in the CAS. Hence, check your latest transactions after seven working days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.