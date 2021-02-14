How to invest in International mutual funds?

It is observed that stock indices of different countries do not move in tandem. For example, 2015 was the negative year for Sensex but the European and Japanese market closed in green. In 2017, the Sensex delivered a great return of 28%, but China’s Hang Seng surpassed it by providing a return of 36%. However, most often it is observed that the markets such as the US often fall far less than emerging markets like India when a global crisis hits.