How to invest in momentum stocks

The Nifty 200 momentum 30 Index is constructed out of top 200 companies listed on NSE. The companies comprised in this index are selected on criteria like minimum of one year of listing history, availability of the stock in the Future and Option segment to ensure adequate liquidity of the stock. The weight of each company is restricted to 5% in the index to avoid the risk of concentration. In order to determine the main criteria of the stock qualifying as momentum stock, normalized momentum score of all 200 companies comprised in NSE 200 in computed and arranged in descending order. The first 30 such companies satisfying the other criteria are included in this index. In order to keep the index relevant, a review is carried out every six months in June and December every year and rebalancing is done.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}