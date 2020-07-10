NEW DELHI : Most big mutual fund houses now allow you to invest in their schemes through WhatsApp, a widely used messaging mobile application. It surely makes mutual fund investment experience simpler. Let’s take a look at what's on offer.

At present, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund allow transactions through WhatsApp .

Investors can perform various financial transactions including lumpsum purchase, start their systematic investment plan (SIP), switch from one scheme to another and request redemption through WhatsApp.

Investors can perform a wide range of non-financial transactions as well. Investors can get their account statements, capital gain statements, update their contact details, nominee details, personal details through Whats App.

The services will differ for each AMC. For instance, Aditya Birla MF even allows investors to complete their KYC through Whats App.

On the other hand if you want to invest in Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund for the first time, their WhatsApp bot will direct you to their website to create an online account first.

Kotak Mutual Fund also provides Instant redeem facility from their liquid scheme through their WhatsApp service.

How to start?

You can save the AMC specific WhatsApp numbers in your mobile phone and just send a ‘Hi’ to start the conversation and keep following their instructions to move on. Here are the Whats App numbers of different AMCs offering the service:

HDFC Mutual Fund : +91 82706 82706

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund : +91 88288 00033

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund : +91 22 3324 7600

Kotak Mutual Fund : +91 93218 84488

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund : +91 93722 05812

If you are holding investments in more than one mutual fund house, you can use Cams Online WhatsApp services. Cams is a mutual fund transfer agent servicing 16 AMCs. The process remains the same. Save the number- +91 6384 863 848 in your phone and send ‘Hi’ to begin the interaction.

CAMS Online WhatsApp bot will save your time if you are investing in more than one AMC and all the AMCs are being serviced by them.

Investing through WhatsApp is undoubtedly a fun and simpler way of investing. But, you should always do your research and understand your goals before investing. Do not make any investments in haste. Reach out to a financial advisor if you are a first time naive investor.

