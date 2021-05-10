How to pick the right international mutual fund?

Many mutual fund companies have been launching international/global funds, particularly more of those that invest in US tech companies or FAANG stocks. Investors have also been showing interest as they now prefer to look beyond domestic markets. However, one needs to look beyond the glamour of big tech names or particular sectors while picking up these funds. Experts say that investors should look at the theme as well as the structure from the perspective of growth potential, risks involved, and historical performance while investing in such schemes.