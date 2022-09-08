How to rebalance your debt mutual fund portfolio amid interest rate movement

One way to keep the portfolio more stable is to move into floating rate instruments. These instruments come with a floor and a ceiling in the coupon, and the coupon gets reset at periodic intervals based on the movements in the benchmark. As the yield on the benchmark moves up or down, the coupon on the instrument that you hold will also be reset. Any rise in yields or a fall in yields would get reflected in the coupon. There are several instruments in the mutual fund space which help portfolio value preservation as also other benefits of long-term investing. In case the time horizon of investment is three years or more, debt products which carry higher yields such as SDL funds or Fixed Maturity Plans with a portfolio yield of 7% plus could be invested into. At the end of the period, which is after three years, one will be able to get the benefit of indexation too which makes for a virtually tax-free return higher than tax frees by approximately 150 basis points.

