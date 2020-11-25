How to track all your mutual fund transactions and folio numbers at one place?

MFU allows a mutual fund customer to transact through a common transaction form. It enables single payment for multiple scheme investments across various mutual funds.

Most high networth individuals (HNIs) invest through an advisor. These advisors offer services such as portfolio reports and portfolio analysis to their clients. The investors do not have to maintain a special log to track their mutual fund transactions. Moreover, in case the investor needs some info, the advisor is just a call away. But for retail investors, one of the most common issue is to maintain their mutual fund portfolio at one place. MF Utility (MFU) offers a solution.

MF Utility was formally launched in January 2015 but most new retail investors are not aware of it. MFU is an innovative 'Shared Services' initiative by the mutual fund industry under the aegis of AMFI, which acts as a “Transaction Aggregation Portal".

MF Utility was formally launched in January 2015 but most new retail investors are not aware of it. MFU is an innovative 'Shared Services' initiative by the mutual fund industry under the aegis of AMFI, which acts as a "Transaction Aggregation Portal".

It shows the list of schemes, number of units held, current value of each fund, scheme folio number and current total value of your mutual fund investments across participating AMCs.

However, MFU does not calculate the returns generated by your mutual fund investments. It does not show the purchase price of your investments. However, so far, it is a great way to view all your mutual fund transactions at one place, there are no chances of missing any transaction.

As on date, MFU has 39 mutual fund houses under its ambit. MF Utility is equally owned by the participating AMCs.

MF Utility allows commercial transactions like purchases, redemptions and switches. It also allows to register systematic transactions like Systematic Investments (SIP) using a PayEezz Mandate, Systematic Withdrawals (SWP) and Systematic Transfers (STP).

It also facilitates non-commercial transactions such as bank account changes, facilitating change of address through KRAs etc. based on duly signed written requests from the investors.

Investors can access MFU on their desktop or on their mobile phone through their mobile application.