How to use Mint50’s core, satellite and facilitator categories

Funds in the satellite category help give an additional boost to the portfolio. This boost could be for returns, stability, diversification or tax efficiency, among others. Equity fund categories such as focused funds, value or contra funds, small-cap funds can find a place in the portfolio to give heft to returns. For example, contra and value funds, typically, invest in sectors and themes that are not currently popular and as such can act as a hedge against the risks in the growth strategy followed by funds in the core portfolio. But the strategy, typically, also takes a longer time to fruition. A small-cap fund can give a return lift to the portfolio when the segment is expected to do well. You need to have an investment horizon of five-seven years and more for most of these strategies to work.