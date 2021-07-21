How would debt MF swing pricing affect investors?

Yes; redemptions up to ₹2 lakh for individuals and ₹5 lakh for senior citizens will not be hit by swing pricing. Also note that swing pricing is mandatory only in times of market distress. In normal times, swing pricing is at the discretion of the fund house, and the way in which it will be imposed and the extent to which it will be imposed will have to be mentioned by the fund house in the Scheme Information Document. If you do not agree with the swing pricing feature, you can always avoid such funds.