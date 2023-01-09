HSBC Mutual Fund launches HSBC Multi Cap Fund. Know details

Kailash Kulkarni, co-CEO, HSBC Asset Management (India) Private India, said, “With the launch of HSBC Multi Cap Fund, we are providing investors with an opportunity to benefit from investing across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. With one fund, investors get three benefits: Large caps offer lower probability of negative returns or limit downside within equities over the long term, mid caps have more potential of delivering high growth and small caps offer more probability of delivering high alpha."