‘I wish to keep increasing my allocation to equity funds’

In April 2020, when covid hit India and the country went into lockdown, Mint spoke to industry leaders in the financial services space to understand the impact of the pandemic on their personal investment portfolios. With the passage of a year, we are going back to our respondents to see how things have panned out and whether there are any lessons for investors. In the sixth part of the series, we talk to Neil Parikh, chief executive officer, PPFAS Mutual Fund.

All of his MF investments are in his own schemes (PPFAS MF). The fund house’s flagship Parag Parikh Long Term Equity (now Parag Parikh Flexicap) has delivered 73.30% over the past year (beating 68.29% given by the S&P BSE 500 and 59.28% category average) and a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 19.70% since it was launched in May 2013, as of 16 April 2021.

View Full Image PPFAS MF CEO Neil Parikh’s investment portfolio offers a template for an aggressive investor Click on the image to enlarge

“My high equity allocation is because I’m young. I’m below 40 and have 30 or more years to go before retirement," Parikh explained.

Parikh, who invests in debt allocation in Parag Parikh Liquid Fund, plans to shift about 40% of it to Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund, a scheme that the fund house is planning to launch soon.

“I am conservative with my investment choices but aggressive in my allocation," Parikh added, explaining the massive tilt towards equity taken through his asset management company’s own funds.

Parikh’s personal investment portfolio offers a template for an aggressive investor who does not time the market, staying in equity through its ups and downs.

PPFAS MF has historically invested up to 35% of its corpus in international equities (mainly US tech stocks) and that has both enhanced returns and diversified away some risk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parikh does not invest in gold.

