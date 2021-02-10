ICICI Pru AMC appoints Anand Shah as head of PMS, AIF

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited has recently appointed Anand Shah as the head of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) Investments.

Portfolio Management Services offer a customised investment portfolio in equity or debt asset classes. The objective is to generate superior returns. The services are often tailor-made to suit the financial goals of investors. While AIF is an investment avenue to pool in funds for investing in private equity, real estate or hedge funds. AIFs may be established or incorporated as a company, trust or other bodies corporate.

Shah has more than two decades of rich fund management experience in the Asset Management industry, most recently as CEO of NJ Asset Management. Prior to this stint, he was Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at BNP Paribas Asset Management Company responsible for investments and overseeing both onshore and offshore mandates sub-advised and sales.

Speaking at the occasion, Nimesh Shah, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC said: “We at ICICI Prudential are delighted to welcome an exceptionally talented investment manager and leader like Anand."

"He has a wealth of fund management experience. With Anand's presence, we expect to strengthen our PMS and AIF Investment management capabilities and continue on our journey of delivering good investment experience to our clients."

Anand Shah on his appointment said: “It is my pleasure to join ICICI Prudential AMC as Head - PMS & AIF Investments. ICICI Prudential team has created a highly respected Investment House across various asset classes in India. The scale of business is very large today in comparison to my previous association with them."

"It has emerged as one of most trusted brands in investment management space in India for retail and institutional clients and also for foreign investors. I am confident of contributing to the existing strong PMS Investment management capabilities and robust processes and add value to our investors and partners," he adds.





