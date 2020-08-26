ICICI Pru Bharat 22 ETF: A glace at its performance

Bhart 22 ETF is an open-ended exchange traded fund investing in S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index. The scheme invests in 22 companies including three private sector stocks and 19 public sector units (PSUs). Bharat 22 scheme was launched by the Government to fulfill its disinvetsment target in PSUs. The ETF scheme is the worst performing equity mutual fund across all equity fund categories except sectoral funds. Bharat 22 ETF has declined by over 15% in the last one year. Year to date, the fund has fallen by 21%.